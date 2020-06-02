The sixth annual Source Maine Sustainability Awards, presented by the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 24, recognize Maine people who contribute to the state’s environmental well-being through consistent sustainable practices. From large organizations to individuals making an impact in their community, the winners of the Source Awards inspire us all.

Even though we can’t be together in person, we can still celebrate each of these amazing winners and say: Thank you.

This program is generously supported by Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation, Hannaford Supermarkets, Lee Auto Malls and Dental Lace. Feel Good (Instrumental) by Broke For Free is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 License.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: