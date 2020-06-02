GORHAM — A 30-acre solar farm off Fort Hill Road won unanimous Planning Board approval Monday.

Gorham Solar, a subsidiary of Nexamp in Boston, owns the project and will lease the land, a former hayfield. The project will tie into an existing, abutting electrical substation and generate enough power to supply 900 homes.

“The project will be a nice addition to the town,” Planning Board Chairman George Fox said.

A perimeter, farm-type fence with wooden posts will be built, and a 6-foot tall stockade fence will be installed in the southern area of the property as a screen for neighbors, in addition to buffer plantings, according to Christopher Ryan of Meridian Associates in Massachusetts, who represented Gorham Solar at the meeting.

The gravel road into the site will be widened to 20 feet at the entrance from the highway (Route 114) and will

also be widened in specific areas to accommodate emergency vehicles.

