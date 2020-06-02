Maine Voices Livestream with Jessica Meir
7 p.m. June 2 via Zoom, pre-registration required.
She’s back on terra firma and ready to chat about her experiences as a NASA astronaut. Jessica Meir, from Caribou, will be interviewed by Press Herald reporter Gillian Graham during the Maine Voices Livestream happening tonight. Meir served as a flight engineer on the International Space Station for Expedition 61 and 62 from 2019 to 2020.
Click here to see what else is happening on the Stage on Maine Street.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
Maine reports 5 more deaths, 28 new COVID-19 cases
-
Business
Marine engineering firm expands to Portland waterfront
-
Times Record
Graduation 2020: Mt. Ararat High School
-
Local & State
Police arrest 23 during overnight clashes with demonstrators
-
Maine Street
Stream The Ghost of Paul Revere on June 6