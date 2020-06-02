Maine Voices Livestream with Jessica Meir

7 p.m. June 2 via Zoom, pre-registration required.

She’s back on terra firma and ready to chat about her experiences as a NASA astronaut. Jessica Meir, from Caribou, will be interviewed by Press Herald reporter Gillian Graham during the Maine Voices Livestream happening tonight. Meir served as a flight engineer on the International Space Station for Expedition 61 and 62 from 2019 to 2020.

