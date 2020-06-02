Virtual Maine State Spelling Bee
6 p.m. June 4 via Zoom, pre-registration required.
Even without a live audience, the drama will be high as students from across Maine compete for the state title. Make some popcorn and be ready to be riveted as ace spellers do their thing.
