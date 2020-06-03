Graduation
Thursday, Aug. 6, at Ocean Gateway, time TBA
From the valedictorian
“Next year, I will be attending Tufts University. I am not sure what I will be majoring in yet, but I have always been passionate about STEM and have especially enjoyed my biology and math classes. I want to thank all the teachers and staff that supported me and my peers in our high school years. Although I didn’t get to say a proper goodbye to my class, I know that they will go on to do wonderful things, and I am so proud of what everyone has accomplished during their time at Deering.”
Sarah Wriggins
Top 10 scholars
