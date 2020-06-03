Graduation

Thursday, Aug. 6, at Ocean Gateway, time TBA

From the valedictorian

“Next year, I will be attending Tufts University. I am not sure what I will be majoring in yet, but I have always been passionate about STEM and have especially enjoyed my biology and math classes. I want to thank all the teachers and staff that supported me and my peers in our high school years. Although I didn’t get to say a proper goodbye to my class, I know that they will go on to do wonderful things, and I am so proud of what everyone has accomplished during their time at Deering.”

Sarah Wriggins

Top 10 scholars

Sarah Wriggins, Valedictorian

Hope Carroll

River Dufour

Sahar Habibzai

Joseph Lancia

Khiana Le

Glynis O’Meara

Riley Rheault

Jessica Ross

Lilly Russell

