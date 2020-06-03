Graduation

Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Ocean Gateway, time TBA

From the valedictorian

“I really liked being at Portland High School. I learned a lot. I was challenged in my classes and met some great people. I found out more about my interests and what’s really important to me. I found more ways to do what I’m positive about. I learned ways to make a busy schedule work and manage my time better.

“It’s definitely a disappointment to miss out on senior spring events. It’s a unique situation for the graduates and it’s been a tough year because of that. I wish we could have those things, but I’m grateful for my health and my family and friends and for what we have here in Maine.”

Jean Wriggins

Top 10 scholars

