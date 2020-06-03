The First Amendment grants the right to peacefully protest but not to destroy someone else’s property. After serving 29 years in the U.S. Coast Guard, with a priority mission to save lives and property, I cannot now help to stop this madness of burning your hometown because of one incident.

Yes, the death with video is disgusting, and those violators must be prosecuted. With that said, those rioting, stealing and burning retail shops should all be prosecuted as domestic terrorists.

Leaders, stop this madness!

Robert Klowas

Scarborough

