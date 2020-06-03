The First Amendment grants the right to peacefully protest but not to destroy someone else’s property. After serving 29 years in the U.S. Coast Guard, with a priority mission to save lives and property, I cannot now help to stop this madness of burning your hometown because of one incident.
Yes, the death with video is disgusting, and those violators must be prosecuted. With that said, those rioting, stealing and burning retail shops should all be prosecuted as domestic terrorists.
Leaders, stop this madness!
Robert Klowas
Scarborough
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Times Record
From the Chamber: How about some more good news?
-
Portland Forecaster
Graduation 2020: Deering High School
-
Portland Forecaster
Graduation 2020: Deering High School
-
The Forecaster
Graduation 2020: Cheverus High School
-
The Forecaster
Graduation 2020: Cheverus High School
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.