‘Dam’ smart

Yarmouth students showcase art in response to pandemic

As part of a new community-wide project sponsored by the Yarmouth Community Coronavirus Task Force, students in kindergarten through grade 12 have submitted original artwork for the Yarmouth Student Coronavirus Art Showcase, a virtual display on school websites and community social media sites.

The student art can be seen online at Yarmouth ME K-12 Epidemic Art – Images.

Amid growing frustration among residents about new rules, park access restrictions and social distancing guidelines, the task force turned to local children for help. Submissions include encouraging messages to lift spirits, gratitude to those working on the front lines, reminders about how to stay safe and make positive choices, and calls for action to help others in need.

The collaborative effort includes representatives from the school department, police department, fire and rescue, food pantry, Yarmouth Community Services, Yarmouth Cares About Neighbors, Southern Maine Agency on Aging, the Rotary Club of Yarmouth and other local service organizations. Art supplies were donated by the Yarmouth Education Foundation and marketing was provided by Artascope, a local art studio.

All participating children will be entered into a raffle for gift cards to Yarmouth businesses that are popular with students. Most of the gift cards were donated by residents as an effort to support local small businesses.

Dollars for Scholars

The Foundation for Portland Public Schools announced the latest Portland High School students chosen to receive the Step Up Award, which provides funding for students in the Make It Happen! program who would otherwise have to forego school-year extracurricular opportunities in order to work after school and/or on weekends.

Farhia Gedow, a rising junior at Portland High School, will receive $1,250 per semester until graduation. Gedow, who moved to the United States from Kenya in 2010, was selected for her academic prowess and commitment to excellence in all of her endeavors. She dreams of attending Bowdoin to major in biology and going on to become a physician.

New to the program this year is an additional, one-time scholarship to a rising senior, which was awarded to Don Dilamini, who moved to Portland from South Africa in 2018. He also excels academically and has been involved in a range of volunteer work, sports and clubs. He plans to pursue a degree in engineering.

An awards ceremony took place remotely May 27. Speakers included Portland Mayor Kate Snyder, Superintendent Xavier Botana and award creators Bill and Ann Weber.

Emma Wallace of Phippsburg, who is attending Husson University’s Criminal Justice program, was awarded a $1,000 scholarship by the Board of Directors of the Maine State Society of Washington, D.C. Foundation.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: