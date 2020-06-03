The latest news on protests against police brutality and racism around the U.S.:
WASHINGTON — After threatening states that he would dispatch the military to quell protests, President Donald Trump appeared to be privately backing off, with White House officials saying the response to demonstrations across the country indicated that local governments should be able to restore order themselves.
The shift came as protests in Washington and other cities over police brutality against minorities proceeded Tuesday with relative calm, a striking contrast to the harsh crackdowns outside the White House on Monday night. The president wanted to make the aggressive action in the nation’s capital an example for the rest of the country, a senior White House official said Tuesday.
The Defense Department has drafted contingency plans for deploying active-duty military if needed. Pentagon documents reviewed by The Associated Press showed plans for soldiers from an Army division to protect the White House and other federal buildings if the security situation in the nation’s capital were to deteriorate and the National Guard could not secure the facilities.
But interest in exerting that extraordinary federal authority appeared to be waning in the White House. Though the crackdown on the Washington demonstrations was praised by some Trump supporters Tuesday, a handful of Republicans expressed concern that law enforcement officers risked violating the protesters’ First Amendment rights. Trump’s defense secretary also distanced himself from Trump’s decision to walk across Lafayette Park for a photo opportunity at a church after the demonstrators had been cleared.
Pentagon Chief Mark Esper, who walked with Trump to St. John’s Church on Monday evening, insisted he did not know the president’s destination.
“I didn’t know where I was going,” Esper told NBC News. He said he had expected to view damage to a bathroom facility that had been vandalized in Lafayette Park, across from the White House, and talk with National Guard troops positioned there.
Read the full story here.
Ohio State student journalists told police they were media. The police sprayed them
When police moved in to clear protesters at a Columbus, Ohio, demonstration Monday night, most fled, but three Ohio State University students showed their press passes. After a repeated exchange – with officers telling them it was after the 10 p.m. curfew and time to leave, and students responding that they were members of the news media, exempt from the rule – an officer shoved one of the students, according to Sarah Szilagy, campus editor of the Lantern, a campus newspaper.
Then another officer pepper-sprayed them at point-blank range, she said. The spray got in her eye and hit other reporters as they rushed away toward an alley. “We felt it hit us again,” said Max Garrison, a third-year student who is assistant campus editor at the Lantern, even as they were holding up their press passes, “while coughing and hacking up pepper spray from our lungs.”
A spokesman for the Columbus Division of Police did not respond to a request for comment.
The three reporters were hard to identify as members of the press, Columbus Police Chief Thomas Quinlan said at a news conference Tuesday. In a chaotic protest scene, Quinlan said, “Mistakes will happen. And we’ll take action to correct them and make sure that we do not allow our mistakes to be repeated.”
The reporters, who have been covering the protests over George Floyd’s death for days, said Sunday was the only day they didn’t get sprayed. But on the other days they were close to protesters, and had not identified themselves to police as reporters.
It was frightening, Szilagy said, but it also made her angry. “They basically just censored us,” Szilagy said, “and made us incapable of covering other things that happened that night.”
10 arrested in Manchester, N.H. after protests
MANCHESTER, N.H. — At least 10 people were arrested in New Hampshire’s largest city after a crowd gathered on a main street and some people set off fireworks and threw bottles and other items at police vehicles, authorities said.
Police in Manchester shut down off-ramps in both directions from Interstate 293 at South Willow Street as they worked to control the crowd late Tuesday into early Wednesday.
Shortly before midnight, the police posted on Facebook that “multiple arrests” were made as protesters “scream at officers and call names. ”
Earlier Tuesday night, police said hundreds of people came to Manchester’s Stark Park for a peaceful demonstration and candlelight vigil in memory of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis.
DC officials push back on aggressive federal response to protests
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
The Latest: White House may back off plan to send troops to states
-
Nation & World
DC officials push back on aggressive response to protests
-
Mainely Media
Land trust releases new trail map
-
Nation & World
AP sources: White House softens on sending troops to states
-
American Journal
Local companies race to build virus test kit machine
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.