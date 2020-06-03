The latest news on protests against police brutality and racism around the U.S.:

WASHINGTON — After threatening states that he would dispatch the military to quell protests, President Donald Trump appeared to be privately backing off, with White House officials saying the response to demonstrations across the country indicated that local governments should be able to restore order themselves.

The shift came as protests in Washington and other cities over police brutality against minorities proceeded Tuesday with relative calm, a striking contrast to the harsh crackdowns outside the White House on Monday night. The president wanted to make the aggressive action in the nation’s capital an example for the rest of the country, a senior White House official said Tuesday.

The Defense Department has drafted contingency plans for deploying active-duty military if needed. Pentagon documents reviewed by The Associated Press showed plans for soldiers from an Army division to protect the White House and other federal buildings if the security situation in the nation’s capital were to deteriorate and the National Guard could not secure the facilities.

But interest in exerting that extraordinary federal authority appeared to be waning in the White House. Though the crackdown on the Washington demonstrations was praised by some Trump supporters Tuesday, a handful of Republicans expressed concern that law enforcement officers risked violating the protesters’ First Amendment rights. Trump’s defense secretary also distanced himself from Trump’s decision to walk across Lafayette Park for a photo opportunity at a church after the demonstrators had been cleared.

Pentagon Chief Mark Esper, who walked with Trump to St. John’s Church on Monday evening, insisted he did not know the president’s destination.

“I didn’t know where I was going,” Esper told NBC News. He said he had expected to view damage to a bathroom facility that had been vandalized in Lafayette Park, across from the White House, and talk with National Guard troops positioned there.

Ohio State student journalists told police they were media. The police sprayed them

When police moved in to clear protesters at a Columbus, Ohio, demonstration Monday night, most fled, but three Ohio State University students showed their press passes. After a repeated exchange – with officers telling them it was after the 10 p.m. curfew and time to leave, and students responding that they were members of the news media, exempt from the rule – an officer shoved one of the students, according to Sarah Szilagy, campus editor of the Lantern, a campus newspaper.

Then another officer pepper-sprayed them at point-blank range, she said. The spray got in her eye and hit other reporters as they rushed away toward an alley. “We felt it hit us again,” said Max Garrison, a third-year student who is assistant campus editor at the Lantern, even as they were holding up their press passes, “while coughing and hacking up pepper spray from our lungs.”

A spokesman for the Columbus Division of Police did not respond to a request for comment.

The three reporters were hard to identify as members of the press, Columbus Police Chief Thomas Quinlan said at a news conference Tuesday. In a chaotic protest scene, Quinlan said, “Mistakes will happen. And we’ll take action to correct them and make sure that we do not allow our mistakes to be repeated.”

The reporters, who have been covering the protests over George Floyd’s death for days, said Sunday was the only day they didn’t get sprayed. But on the other days they were close to protesters, and had not identified themselves to police as reporters.

It was frightening, Szilagy said, but it also made her angry. “They basically just censored us,” Szilagy said, “and made us incapable of covering other things that happened that night.”

10 arrested in Manchester, N.H. after protests

MANCHESTER, N.H. — At least 10 people were arrested in New Hampshire’s largest city after a crowd gathered on a main street and some people set off fireworks and threw bottles and other items at police vehicles, authorities said.

Police in Manchester shut down off-ramps in both directions from Interstate 293 at South Willow Street as they worked to control the crowd late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

Shortly before midnight, the police posted on Facebook that “multiple arrests” were made as protesters “scream at officers and call names. ”

Earlier Tuesday night, police said hundreds of people came to Manchester’s Stark Park for a peaceful demonstration and candlelight vigil in memory of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis.

DC officials push back on aggressive federal response to protests

WASHINGTON — Officials in the nation’s capital pushed back on an aggressive response by the federal government to demonstrations over the death of George Floyd, with the mayor flatly rejecting a Trump administration proposal for the federal government to take over its police force and one Virginia county pulling its officers from Washington.

The federal government has deployed law enforcement officials from numerous agencies, and National Guard troops from a number of states have been sent to the District of Columbia. Attorney General William Barr, who is directing the federal law enforcement response in the city, promised by Tuesday “even greater law enforcement resources and support in the region.”

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser said the Trump administration floated the idea of taking over the Metropolitan Police Department, a proposal she strongly rejected. She threatened to take legal action if the federal government attempted to do so.

Hours before a 7 p.m. curfew Tuesday, cars were being stopped at military checkpoints in downtown Washington and a cavalry of armored military vehicles could be seen driving through the district.

Two Defense Department officials said the Trump administration had ordered military aircraft to fly above Washington on Monday night as a “show of force” against demonstrators protesting the death of Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis policeman pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after Floyd stopped moving and pleading for air. Police made over 300 arrests, mainly for violating the district’s curfew.

Earlier Monday evening, law enforcement officers on foot and horseback moved aggressively to clear protesters away from Lafayette Park near the White House in advance of President Donald Trump’s walk to a nearby church for a photo opportunity.

After participating in the show of force, Arlington County in Virginia pulled out its officers, saying they were used “for a purpose not worthy of our mutual aid obligations.”

County Board Chair Libby Garvey said on Twitter she’s “appalled” that the mutual aid agreement was abused “for a photo op.” In a phone interview, Garvey said the aid request came from U.S. Park Police, and that the agencies have aided each other routinely over the years. She said Arlington Police had helped in Washington on Saturday and Sunday without incident.

