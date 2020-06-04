CAPE ELIZABETH — The town of Cape Elizabeth has partially re-opened municipal offices as of June 1.

According to Town Manager Matthew Sturgis, in-person service is available by appointment only from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday in the tax office and offices of the town clerk, assessor, code enforcement, planning, and the school department central office.

Appointments will be made in 30 minute blocks for the tax office and town clerk, 15 minute blocks for assessing, codes and planning, and as needed in other town hall departments.

Town officials are still encouraging the public to use online services when available through the town’s website, www.capeelizabeth.com. Staff is also available to assist through the online process or via correspondence.

Visitors must meet staff at the handicapped entrance located to the south side of town hall for entry. Visitors will be required to wear a mask for service, and social distancing protocols will be in effect. Staff will need to wear a mask in common areas, and in situations where they are unable to maintain a minimum of 6 feet of social spacing. Staff will not be required to wear a mask in their work area, or outside as long as social distancing can be maintained.

The Thomas Memorial Library will begin curbside transactions effective June 1, with details on the program available on the library’s website at www.thomasmemoriallibrary.org.

The Donald Richards pool will begin operations in a limited capacity on June 8, with details available through Cape Elizabeth Community Services by calling 799-2868 and on its website at www.capecommunityservices.org.

Schedule appointments by calling the following numbers: tax collection, 799-0881; town clerk, 799-7665; tax assessor, code enforcement, planning, 799-1619; building, electrical and plumbing permit service available through www.capeelizabeth.com/government/departments/clerk/home.html.

For online property tax information see www.mygovnow.com/capeto/Invision/assessing/index.htm.

