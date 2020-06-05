Graduation

2 p.m. Saturday, June 13, at Wiscasset Municipal Airport

From the valedictorian

“I am a little nervous. It’s a big crowd and I think it will end up being televised and I think it’s a big year to be writing the speech … I haven’t totally figured out what I want to center it around yet, there were a lot of different things I thought about focusing on. I think I might center it around music because that’s been a pretty big part of my life so I might use that as a theme or a metaphor.

“I actually found out just before all the corona quarantine craziness happened. I received a letter that I picked up at school and they told me to wait to open it with my family so I waited and they said you are the valedictorian and congrats. They had a recognition ceremony where they told the whole school. It was really cool and there was a lot of the faculty and students congratulating me in the hallway. It was really nice.”

Abigail Durgin

Top 10 scholars

Abigail Durgin, Valedictorian

William Carrolton

Helena Eich

Hannah Goodman

Corey Klein

Emily Martin

Ryan Reed

Emma Roth-Wells

Abigail Sreden

Zoe Sreden

