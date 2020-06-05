Graduation

2 p.m. Saturday, June 13, at Wiscasset Municipal Airport

From the valedictorian

“I am a little nervous. It’s a big crowd and I think it will end up being televised and I think it’s a big year to be writing the speech … I haven’t totally figured out what I want to center it around yet, there were a lot of different things I thought about focusing on. I think I might center it around music because that’s been a pretty big part of my life so I might use that as a theme or a metaphor.

“I actually found out just before all the corona quarantine craziness happened. I received a letter that I picked up at school and they told me to wait to open it with my family so I waited and they said you are the valedictorian and congrats. They had a recognition ceremony where they told the whole school. It was really cool and there was a lot of the faculty and students congratulating me in the hallway. It was really nice.”

Abigail Durgin

Top 10 scholars

