WARREN CENTER, N.Y. – A heart of gold stopped beating, two willing hands at rest, God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best ….. Suzanne W. Knecht, 79, of Warren Center, N.Y., formerly of Denmark, Maine, and Towanda, Pa., passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday evening, June 2, 2020. Suzanne was born on July 3, 1940, in Philadelphia, Pa., a daughter of the late Frederick and Margaret Gertrude (Cloud) Willing. A loving wife, a devoted mother and a caring grandmother, her greatest pleasure was to give whatever she had to others. Suzanne lived her life with grace, dignity, humor and courage. She was a faithful member of the West Warren Congregational Church where she played the piano and organ for services. Suzanne enjoyed tending to her flower gardens, sewing and knitting ~ although her greatest pleasure was being surrounded by her family. Until we can meet again, we’ll remember your beautiful memories and the love you shared with all of us.Suzanne will be forever remembered and missed by her loving husband of 62 years, John “Jack” Knecht; her children: Melanie Morgon of Massachusetts; Jeffrey (Barbara) Knecht of Towanda, Pa.; Todd (Michele) Knecht of Warren Center, Pa.; Lorinda (Brian) O’Shaughnessy of Texas; a sister, June White; a sister-in-law, Mabel Willing; her special grandchildren: Laura (Michael) Stratton, Jessi (Bryan) Stone, Johnica (Dennis) Carter, Julianna (Cameron) Hunsinger, Bruce Hildebrandt, Montana (Adam) Bellows, Brandie (Darron) Hall, Lisa Knecht, Josh (Jillian) Knecht, Angela Knecht (Andrew Jelliff), Ben Knecht, Nathan (Ashley) Tompson, Katie Stennett; 18 grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and their families also survive. Suzanne was welcomed into heaven by her brothers: John Willing, Richard Willing and Frederick Willing.Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Friday, June 5, 2020, at 2 p.m., at the Warren Center Cemetery. During this challenging time for our country and community, we urge family and friends to leave a message of sympathy online at sutfinfuneralchapel.com These messages which will be a great source of comfort to the family. When we are able to gather, a celebration of her life will be held and announced on the funeral home website. To help families and those who are dealing with Alzheimer’s and Dementia Suzanne’s family request that memorial contributions be directed to one’s local chapter of their Alzheimer’s Association. (alz.org)

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous