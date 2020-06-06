Two people escaped serious injury Saturday during a crash involving a U.S. Postal Service truck and a passing car in Raymond.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said no charges are expected to be filed at this time, and postal service in that area will not be impacted by the crash.

“This crash should serve as a reminder for all drivers to be constantly aware of their surroundings, particularly when approaching service or delivery vehicles,” Capt. Donald Foss wrote in a news release. “These vehicles make frequent stops and turns and warrant extra attention from all motorists.”

The sheriff’s office responded to the crash at 2:34 p.m. at the intersection of Route 302 and Hawthorne Road.

Valerie Lake, 29, of South Portland was driving the mail truck. She had just made a delivery to a home on Route 302 and had reentered the travel lane. She was then attempting to make a left turn onto Hawthorne Road when the other vehicle hit the side of her truck.

Jennifer Sundik, 39, of Gorham was also traveling west on Route 302. She was attempting to pass on the left when she hit the driver’s side of the truck as it turned, the sheriff’s office said.

The delivery truck rolled on its side, and a small amount of mail spilled out the back. But no packages or mail were lost or destroyed.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts. The sheriff’s office said the two drivers were transported to local hospitals but did not have serious injuries.

