SANFORD — The talked, sharing stories about how racism had impacted their lives. They marched. They lay prone on the ground for eight minutes and 46 seconds, chanting, “I can’t breathe.”

And when it was over, everyone went home.

A Black Lives Matter protest at Gowen Park attracted about 400 people Saturday afternoon, with a little less than half of them marching to Sanford’s Police Department for a brief demonstration.

The protest, sponsored by Project CommUnity, joined a growing number of similar demonstrations in Maine and across the nation, prompted by the Memorial Day incident involving George Floyd, a black man who died when a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

While it was considerably smaller than protests that have been held in Portland, the message was the same.

“We need change,” said Lateisha Wallace after an emotional speech detailing her experiences with racism while growing up in nearby Lebanon. “And this is how we start it.”

One by one, protesters took the microphone at the pavilion, detailing their lives as a black person in Maine.

They were tales of cutting remarks from friends, who would later claim they were made in jest. There were tales of racial stereotypes from strangers. There were tales of unprompted encounters with the police and continued frustration with the justice system.

Deante Campbell, who will be a senior at Sanford High in the fall, moved here from Jamaica seven years ago. “We came here for opportunity, education and just a good life,” said Campbell, 17, who has attended the protests in Portland as well. “But when I came here I had a much different experience.”

Shakir Elshabazz moved to Sanford 10 years ago from Concord, New Hampshire. He broke down in tears telling his story. But Elshabazz, 59, looked out at the crowd and saw hope.

“I’m happy because now I feel I can be heard,” he said. “I know that I am not alone.”

The speakers called for change at every level to end systemic racism, starting in the school system – where they seek more counselors for students, more courses on black history and more black teachers in the classrooms – and extending to police departments, where they want to see more black police officers in Sanford.

They later marched a mile-and-a-half to the Sanford Police Department, passing a couple of white males standing on the sidewalk holding guns, as well as other groups dressed in body armor.

At the police station they were met by over a dozen police officers dressed in riot gear. It was there that they lay on the ground chanting, “I can’t breathe.”

There were a couple of tense moments there. An older white male somehow got between the line of police officers and the protesters and began talking to the protesters. He was quickly led away by a police officer.

Then, a small group of protesters approached a white male who was hanging around the back of the crowd. But several older protesters stepped in and stopped anything from escalating. That’s when the protest returned to Gowen Park. Sanford police took the white male aside and determined he was not a threat.

Sanford Police Chief Thomas Connolly Jr. was pleased that it ended peacefully and that no one was arrested. Sanford has imposed a curfew for Saturday starting at 10 p.m. and lasting until 5 a.m. Sunday.

“I would like to have said something but I was not invited to,” said Connolly. “And I certainly wasn’t going to insert myself into that. I would have gladly spoken to anyone and prayed with them for peace. And I mean it sincerely.

“I’m just glad this ended quietly. Their point was well-made and their point is legitimate.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: