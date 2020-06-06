WATERVILLE — Police are investigating a shooting that happened late Saturday morning on College Avenue.

Waterville police Chief Joe Massey said Saturday afternoon that his department received a report of a person with a gunshot wound at the Home Place Inn on College Avenue. The person who suffered a gunshot wound has only been identified as a male. He was initially taken by ambulance to MaineGeneral, where he was later transported by LifeFlight to Portland.

“We have Waterville detective and Maine State police working the case,” Massey said.

Police were still on-scene investigating and interviewing witnesses as of Saturday evening.

“They’re doing the best they can to piece together what happened,” Massey added.

Massey said that at this point, no arrests has been made as the investigation continues.

