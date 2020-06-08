Nathan Mark Ellis, 66, of Kennebunkport, formerly of Newton, Massachusetts, and Falmouth, Massachusetts, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Nathan was born in Wareham, Massachusetts, the son of Nathan Snow Ellis III and Patricia Anne Bowman, and is a graduate of Lawrence High School in Falmouth. He earned his BA in business from Northeastern University in Boston, then attended Babson College where he earned his MBA in finance.

Upon graduating from Northeastern, Nathan began a successful financial career working for Bain and Co, then joining Gillette Co. in their finance department, and briefly working for Stride Right before joining Tac Worldwide.

Nathan is remembered as a family-first man, who loved to entertain friends at his home, mastering the grill for all to enjoy. He enjoyed many sports, including running and pick-up basketball games, golf, where he was a former member of Old Marsh and Webhannet golf clubs, spending time on his boat fishing, lobstering, digging for quahogs and skiing in the winter.

He is predeceased by his brother, David Ellis.

Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Patricia Jean (Waters) Ellis of Kennebunkport, a son Nathan Ellis (Leah) of Hudson, Massachusetts, two daughters Ellie Richardson (Taylor) of Arundel, and Kathryn Ellis of Charlestown, Massachusetts, three grandchildren Allison and Nathan Ellis, and Adelynn Richardson, a sister Cynthia Ellis (Kevin Otto) of Hadley, Massachusetts, a stepmother Vivian of Mocksville, North Carolina, and a large circle of extended family and friends.

Friends are invited to Visiting Hours to be held 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St. Kennebunk. Everyone is asked to bring masks to follow CDC guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, we would ask that contributions be made to Oak Grove Cemetery 46 Jones Road Falmouth, MA 02540 or the Brain Injury Association of America, P.O. Box 7416 Merrifield, VA 22116-7416.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Nathan’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, www.bibbermemorial.com.

