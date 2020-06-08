 

 

Brad Wallace, a graduating senior and swim team member, drives down Larrabee Road Saturday with his family during the motorcade to the ceremony at Rock Row. The outdoor event included a video projected on to a large screen of speeches and a pre-recorded walk of students across the school stage. Chance Viles / American Journal

Senior Alyssa Lapierre cruises to the ceremony with her family. The motorcade was escorted by local police. and various passerby’s waved and honked.

Gabe Hirst’s family decorated their car for graduation. Hirst, known as “Skeeter,” is a member of the music program. Chance Viles / American Journal

The motorcade was long enough to span down Larrabee Road into Rock Row. Some cars were decorated, while others played loud music. Chance Viles / American Journal

Jeff Guerette, co-principal at Westbrook High School, addresses the senior class in a pre-recorded video. Chance Viles / American Journal

 

