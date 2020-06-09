Mid Coast Hospital

Beatrice Rattan Gottlieb, born May 15 to Andrew Carroll and Gina Rattan Gottlieb of Bailey Island.

Jackson Robert Michel, born May 15 to Andrew Mark and Elizabeth Ashley (Germann) Michel of Topsham. Grandparents are Albert and Marianne Germann of Hummelstown, Pennsylvania, and Mark and Cheryl Michel of Haverhill, Massachusetts. Great-grandparent is Eleanor Germann of Pompton, Plains, New Jersey.

Trayce Freeman Skillin, born May 18 to Brandon Garrett Skillin and Kaytlin Marilean (Lefavor) Spraggins of Orr’s Island. Grandparents are Wendy Lefavor of Orr’s Island, Chuck Lefavor of Nashua, New Hampshire, and Debra Skillin of Topsham. Great-grandparent is Marilean (Pam) Johnson of Bailey Island.

Isla Fern Vaillancourt, born May 18 to Sean Mikel Vaillancourt and Erin Elizabeth Birmingham of Phippsburg. Grandparents are Angela Birmingham of Windsor and the late Thomas Birmingham, and Joseph and Marjorie Vaillancourt of West Bath. Great-grandparent is Constance Piselli Augusta.

Caleb Joseph Emmons, born May 20 to Justin Joseph and Samantha Lynn Emmons (Owen) of Topsham. Grandparents are Sherry Emmons of Bowdoin, Dorothy and Michael Owen and Steve Emmons, all of Topsham.

Jonathan Wesley Mahan, born May 22 to Stuart John Mahan, Jr. and Jennifer Miki Gold of Damariscotta. Grandparents are Jonathan and Christy Gold of Sheepscot, and Stuart and Betsy Mahan of Damariscotta.

Nolan Joseph Walker, born May 23 to Elizabeth (Halliday) and Jeffrey Walker of Brunswick. Grandparents are Robert and Kathleen Halliday of Brunswick and William and Martha Walker of Concord, Massachusetts.

