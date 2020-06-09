New PWD foreman

Tim Estes has been promoted to the position of foreman with the Town of Gray Public Works Department. Estes started with the Gray Public Works Department in July 2014 and has proven himself to be a valuable asset.

Newbegin open

Newbegin recreational facilities are now open for public use with guidelines: no physical contact activities or sports, social distancing of no less than 6 feet, personal belongings left behind will be thrown away, all trash must be picked up and disposed of in receptacles. There is a cap of 50 individuals using the facilities at any one time. Contact the Rec Office at 657-2323 for more information.

Legion’s new rules

American Legion Post 86 is now open 3-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays only for outside dining. There are new rules to protect members and staff that will be adjusted and enforced as the post is notified of changes from the state and town leaders.

Post 86 members should have their 2020 card readily available. No guests will be allowed at this time. Attendance will be recorded and members’ temperatures will be taken at entry. There is outdoor service with assigned seating only (no more than five at a table) and table service with disposable menus. No more than 50 members are allowed at any one time and you must stay at your table. No one is to enter building unless using the restroom. A smoking area will be set up away from the seating area, tables will be sanitized after each use and tents will be available in the event of poor weather. No alcohol is allowed outside of backyard area.=

Gray and the pandemic

The Gray Historical Society would like to collect material to put together a memory book of how the coronavirus affected Gray. They are asking if anyone has pictures, stories or other items that could be combined in a way that future generations will look at and know what the town was like during the “shutdown.” They require everyone’s help to make this project a success. If you have things to share, send them to the Gray Historical Society, P.O. Box 544, Gray ME 04039 or [email protected]

