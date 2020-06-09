NEW GLOUCESTER — It’s back to the drawing board one more time for Town Manager Brenda Fox Howard.

The Board of Selectmen voted Monday night to give Fox Howard additional time to rework the budget and called for a special meeting at 5 p.m. Friday, June 12, via Zoom.

At a June 1 meeting, following public comment and board discussion, selectmen voted to give Fox Howard a week to review the budget and find possible ways to save four positions impacted by the proposal. Fox Howard told board Monday that she needed more time.

The latest version of the budget called for cutting four town positions to part time or eliminating them entirely. The proposed cuts were for the Public Works, Planning, Library and Parks and Recreation departments.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: