BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. – Philip H. Gorman of Bonita Springs, Fla., passed away on May 26, 2020, his 87th birthday. He was born and raised in South Portland, Maine, the second youngest of five children to Douglas and Mary Catherine (Gillis) Gorman. After South Portland High School, Phil joined the Navy, serving his country during the Korean War. Upon leaving the Navy, he met the love of his life, Mabel (Ann) Hazel, and after a whirlwind courtship of five years, they married on Nov. 30, 1963, and settled down in South Portland to raise their family. Phil was a hard worker and over the years was employed as a truck driver for Humpty Dumpty, a machinist for Crosby Laughlin and a blade sharpener at Olson’s.Upon retirement, Phil and Ann decided they were done with Maine winters and they moved to Citrus Park in Bonita Springs, Fla. They had fun in the sun and made many dear friends over the 20-plus years they lived there. Last September, Phil was honored to be able to take part in the Honor Flight out of Southwest, Fla. Phil was predeceased by his parents and two older brothers, Douglas and James. He’s survived by his wife of over 56 years, Ann, son, David and wife, Christine of Chatham, Ill., son Daniel and wife Nancy of Salisbury, Mass., daughter, Deanna and husband, Michael McCutcheon of South Portland, and three grandchildren, Mackenzie and Giavanna Gorman and Ian McCutcheon. Phil is also survived by two siblings, Margaret Goggin of Old Orchard Beach and Richard Gorman of Sanford.A gathering of friends and family will be planned for a future date.In honor of Phil’s memory, a donation could be made to your local animal shelter or honor flight organization.

