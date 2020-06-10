Shell casings were not a typical Portland Company product, but this 1917 photograph shows that during World War I, that is just what the company made. In addition, the Portland Company had a better, faster record than any other shell casing manufacturer. Collections of Maine Historical Society. Order a copy at VintageMaineImages.com, item #5773

In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, The Forecaster is featuring historical highlights from our communities’ past 200 years, in print and online every other week.

