It was beyond pleasing to see a large citizen turnout speak at the June 1 Westbrook City Council meeting, as well as to hear many citizen letters read by councilors about the Warren outdoor pool.

In a lengthy community survey I conducted in 2016 after starting a project to rehabilitate the remainder of the Warren Outdoor Recreation Area during the basketball courts renovation, it became evident that citizens wanted not only to update the existing park features, but to add modern attractants as well. After discovering an underutilized federal grant program called the Land & Water Conservation Fund – and with the grateful assistance of many individuals, organizations and city staff – we were initially only able to obtain funding to improve the entrances, signage, fencing, lighting, trails, electrical system and parking lot and to remove invasive vegetation while adding a small splash pad, natural playground and seating area. Unfortunately, there weren’t enough funds for pool improvements. After negotiating with the federal grant funders at the 11th hour, however, I thankfully was able to add $200,000 in funding for the pool and pool house among other amenities. Therefore, we were ultimately awarded funds to both add a splash pad and upgrade the existing pool and facilities.

While it was a worthy exercise to explore replacing the pool with a splash pad due to potential operational savings, like in 2016 overwhelming public support called for keeping some form of an outdoor swimming pool. I am beyond thankful that our collective community and City Council decided to maintain the intent and integrity of the original grant and master plan as written. Hopefully, as I intended, this hidden but tired recreational gem in the heart of our downtown – the Warren Outdoor Recreation Area – will eventually become not only a modernized amenity for future generations, but also remain a time-honored symbol from our past.

Philip D. Spiller Jr.

Vice president, Discover Downtown Westbrook

Westbrook Recreation & Conservation Commissioner

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: