William H. Thomas of Durham was town clerk in Durham and also served in the Maine State Legislature in 1880. A Republican, he worked as a farmer and teacher.
In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, The Forecaster is featuring historical highlights and artifacts from our communities’ past 200 years. This feature can be found in print and online every other week.
