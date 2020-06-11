Maine Voices Live Waterville features conversations between Morning Sentinel and Kennebec Journal writers and notable Mainers. Audience members can experience a memorable night with a Q&A at the end.

Maureen “Mo” Beck grew up Ellsworth, Maine. She roped up for the first time at age 12, developing her potential as a one-handed climber. Now based in the Colorado Front Range, Mo spends her nights training at Evo Rock and Fitness Louisville and her weekends climbing all over the American southwest. She works closely with the adaptive climbing community through Paradox Sports and the Paraclimbing section of USA Climbing and helps manage the Front Range Adaptive Climbing Team. As a competitive climber, Mo has won five national titles, a gold medal at the 2014 Paraclimbing World Championships in Spain, and defended that title with a gold medal at the 2016 World Championships in Paris. In 2017, Maureen became the chair of the USAC Paraclimbing Committee. In addition to climbing, Mo loves gardening, her chickens and dogs, sleeping in cars, and fine Scotch whiskey.

Michael G. Seamans, a staff photographer at the Morning Sentinel in Waterville for the last decade, is an award-winning international photojournalist whose work been published by The Weather Channel, Foreign Policy, The Atlantic, USA Today and other outlets world-wide. Mike is the 2018 and 2019 National Press Photographers Association New England Region Photographer of the Year. He is also a two-time grant recipient from Pulitzer Center for Crisis Reporting: in 2015 he reported on the Ebola crisis in Sierra Leone; and in 2019-2020 he reported on the impact of renewable energy expansion on remote regions in Rigolet, Labrador, and in the unorganized territories of Maine.

Join Michael when he sits down with Maureen on Tuesday, June 23 at 7:00 p.m.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous