SACO — A 53-year-old Saco man was arrested by Maine Drug Enforcement Agents Tuesday, June 9, while allegedly delivering drugs to a customer.

Drug agents have charged Scott Pendleton with Class A felony aggravated trafficking in fentanyl, a Schedule W drug.

Since February, the MDEA York District Task Force has been investigating Pendleton, who drug agents allege was making frequent trips from Maine to Massachusetts to purchase large quantities of fentanyl, said Maine Public Safety spokesman Steve McCausland. Pendleton would return to Maine, weigh, repackage the fentanyl into individual dose sizes and sell them throughout Biddeford and Saco, McCausland said.

“Tuesday night, agents watched Pendleton as he delivered the drug to customers in Saco,” said McCausland. “With assistance from Saco Police, Pendleton’s vehicle was stopped on Elm Street.

Drug agents seized 103 grams of fentanyl, valued at $15,000, and $4,145 in cash.

Pendleton was taken to York County Jail in Alfred by Saco Police, where bail was set at $25,000 cash.

