BRUNSWICK — The Habitat for Humanity Spring Walk at All Saints Parish will go virtual this year, with the priests and deacons of the parish taking their support, and that of their parishioners, to the streets.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Rev. Thomas Murphy, pastor, and the Rev. Patrick Agbodi, parochial vicar, will be joined by Deacons John Murphy, Tom Blatz and Bob Curtis in walking on their own during the month of June as opposed to holding the traditional walking event that would draw a large number of parishioners.

Parishioners and community members can support their cause by sending a check made out to “Habitat for Humanity/7 Rivers Maine” with “All Saints Parish” in the memo line and sending it to: St. Charles Borromeo Church, 132 McKeen Street, Brunswick, ME, 04011.

In addition, donations can be made by credit card at charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/habitat-spring-walk-to-build-2020. When you go to that site, it will ask you to select a team and the drop-down list has All Saints Parish.

Habitat for Humanity/7 Rivers Maine creates successful homeownership opportunities for families with limited incomes by building sustainable housing and repairing and weatherizing existing homes. The organization was founded in 1990 and serves all of Lincoln and Sagadahoc counties as well as Brunswick and Harpswell. It coordinates the labor of volunteers with contributions of money and materials to build modest, affordable, energy-efficient housing and to weatherize family-owned homes in partnership with qualified families. The program is “not a hand-out, but a hand-up,” allowing any family to develop self-satisfaction, pride, and confidence.

For more information about the fundraiser, contact All Saints Parish at (207) 725-2624.

