DAMARISCOTTA — Kefauver Studio & Gallery in Damariscotta is offering online and outdoor art lessons in private or small group sessions until pandemic restrictions pass.

“The technologies available today allow us to safely get up close and personal in a teaching situation,” gallery owner Will Kefauver said in a news release. “I’m able to both offer demos during class sessions as well as monitor each student’s progress. Plein air sessions, of course, allow plenty of room for safe distancing while working in beautiful local sites.”

Kefauver offers virtual lessons via the Zoom app. Students can choose to take a private lesson or join a group class. Group classes have a maximum enrollment of four students, ensuring that each student receives attention to their work. Lessons are offered to teens and adults in oils. All levels are offered, from beginner to advanced.

“Being new to oil painting, and art lessons in general, I wasn’t sure what I would get out of virtual painting classes but it was worth a try,” said student Valerie Ireland. “Will is an incredibly accomplished painter. Turns out he is an equally excellent teacher! I learned so much in my first 10 lessons. I am amazed how he can use Zoom to teach the precepts, talk me through techniques as needed, correct missteps and get me back on course.”

Jan Kilburn, a professional watercolorist, recently tried her hand at painting in oils.

“I have been painting with Will Kefauver for the last six months,” she said. “Being a watercolorist for 30 years, I wanted to explore painting with oils. Most of our time has been with Zoom, but Will has made it a real classroom.”

Kefauver Studio & Gallery is still open to visitors. The gallery has new procedures in place to comply with state pandemic guidelines. All visitors must wear a mask and maintain 6 feet of distance between themselves and other visitors. Disposable masks, gloves and hand sanitizer are available. The Gallery and the restroom are sanitized regularly throughout the day.