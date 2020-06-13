Bath Iron Works’ largest union rejected the company’s final contract offer on Saturday afternoon after talks went late into Friday night without resolution.

Company representatives and members of Machinists Union Local S6 negotiated until 11 p.m. on Friday, which was scheduled to be the last day of talks, Bath Iron Works said in a post on its website Saturday.

On Saturday afternoon, the company made its “last, best and final offer,” which includes wage increases for all employees each year of the three-year proposal. Each year, until 2022, employees would receive 3 percent general wage increases.

The proposal maintains current shift premiums and benefits such as 401(k) matching and life insurance. It offers modest increase to pension contribution rates and accident and sickness benefits, but also calls for increases to health plan premiums and co-pays.

The union rejected the offer in a fiery post on Facebook on Saturday afternoon.

“The Negotiation Committee unanimously rejects the last best and final contract from BIW,” the post said. “Giving it a (expletive) NO endorsement!!”

Union members earlier on Saturday criticized the company’s approach to negotiations, saying Bath Iron Works “never had intentions of coming to an agreement” on the contract.

“Unfortunately, we believe this is just the start of a tough fight,” a separate statement from Local S6 said.

Union representatives did not say what they might do next – whether that might be further negotiations, a vote on the offer, or even a strike.

A spokesman for Bath Iron Works, David Hench, shared the company’s final offer but declined to discuss the negotiations in detail.

“Bath Iron Works provided its last, best and final offer to Local S6 late this morning,” Hench said in an email. “We’ve negotiated in good faith toward an offer that we believe is fair and positions us for the future.”

Machinists Union Local S6, which represents 4,300 of the shipyard’s 6,700 employees, has been calling for wage increases and warning that a strike could be on the table.

The current contract was extended until June 21 because of the coronavirus pandemic, which raised tensions between management and employees over whether to keep the facility open as workers tested positive for the virus.

This story will be updated.

