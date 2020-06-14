Maine marked a somber milestone this past week when the state’s COVID-19 death toll reached 100.
They were mothers, fathers and grandparents – each loved and mourned. They were farmers, artists, retired teachers, nurses and public servants. Many were military veterans. They hunted, gardened, baked, laughed.
Forty-eight were men and 52 were women. More than half – 52 – were at least 80 years old. One-third were in their 70s. Three were under 50.
More than half – 57 – lived in Cumberland County. Fourteen lived in Waldo County and 11 lived in York County. Fifty-two of the people lived in long-term care facilities.
Each person has a story. Here are some of them:
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Food
Dine In Maine: When will it be OK to review a restaurant?
-
Books
Book review: Small stories with big themes of love, loss and starting anew
-
Food
Homefront: For when you want to give eggplant Parmesan a rest
-
Maine Gardener
Maine Gardener: Public gardens around the state are reopening
-
Arts & Entertainment
With Broadway shut down, these couples face a doubly uncertain future
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.