BATH — The City of Bath is seeking its first round of public feedback as part of the Morse High School reuse options study with a virtual workshop that went live June 12.

Following the initial public meeting about Morse redevelopment in June of 2019, the city contracted with Harriman, a full-service practice in architecture, engineering, urban design, planning and landscape architecture, to provide a reuse options study. The purpose of the study is to define and evaluate reuse of the school’s facilities and site, including site assessment, building analysis, feedback and reuse options.

The city originally planned for a public gathering to coincide with Alumni Weekend, but instead it will host a virtual workshop featuring a presentation focused on site analysis, existing conditions, as well as a market analysis and a survey on Morse High School and facility and site uses. The workshop is expected to take participants between 30-45 minutes, and participants can save progress and return to finish at another time. The survey will be available until June 26. There is another public component of this study planned for August.

For more information about the study, presentation and survey, visit cityofbath.com/morse.

For additional questions or if you are unable to access the virtual workshop, contact Marc Meyers, assistant city manager, at (207) 443-8330 or [email protected].

