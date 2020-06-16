John Richardson, a lawyer, politician and one-time speaker of the Maine House of Representatives, died Tuesday at 62.
Richardson was stricken at his home Tuesday morning and died later at a hospital, said Paul Brunetti, who worked with Richardson when he was in the Legislature and later when Richardson was Maine’s commissioner of economic development. The two had been working in the same law firm in Topsham for eight years.
Richardson would have turned 63 at the end of the month.
This story will be updated.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Sports
After the NFL wasted his prime, will anyone sign Colin Kaepernick?
-
Local & State
John Richardson, former Maine House speaker, dies at 62
-
Times Record
Topsham-area school board considers word choice resolution after “Wuhan virus” reference at meeting
-
Nation & World
Trump administration sues to stop book release by John Bolton, ex-security adviser
-
Times Record
Town council: ‘Black lives matter to the town of Brunswick’