Bath
Most meetings are canceled; cityofbath.com will post information for Zoom meetings.
Brunswick
Check brunswickme.org/313/Brunswick-Cable-TV3 for televised or streamed online meetings and the town calendar for those that include virtual access.
Tues. 6/23 6:30 p.m. Recycling & Sustainability Committee
Tues. 6/23 7 p.m. Planning Board
Wed. 6/24 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee
Thur. 6/25 9:30 a.m. People Plus Board
Thur. 6/25 5 p.m. Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee
Thur. 6/25 6:30 p.m. Town Council Meeting
Harpswell
Check harpswell.maine.gov for meeting updates and remote access information. Most meetings can be accessed remotely via Zoom. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.
Thur. 6/25 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Topsham
For the Board of Selectmen’s meeting schedule see topshammaine.com, ususally updated Monday. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
