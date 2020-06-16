Bath

Most meetings are canceled; cityofbath.com will post information for Zoom meetings.

Brunswick

Check brunswickme.org/313/Brunswick-Cable-TV3 for televised or streamed online meetings and the town calendar for those that include virtual access.

Tues. 6/23 6:30 p.m. Recycling & Sustainability Committee

Tues. 6/23 7 p.m. Planning Board

Wed. 6/24 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee

Thur. 6/25 9:30 a.m. People Plus Board

Thur. 6/25 5 p.m. Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee

Thur. 6/25 6:30 p.m. Town Council Meeting

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for meeting updates and remote access information. Most meetings can be accessed remotely via Zoom. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Thur. 6/25 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen

Topsham

For the Board of Selectmen’s meeting schedule see topshammaine.com, ususally updated Monday. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: