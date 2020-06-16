FARMINGDALE — Kennebec County Sheriff’s deputies located a 13-year-old boy Tuesday afternoon after he was reported missing early in the morning.

Lt. Chris Read said Justin Cole, a 13-year-old with autism who is unable to care for himself, was reported missing around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post that Cole was reported missing after “his caregiver went to check on him.” In a later post posted at 1:44 p.m., the sheriff’s office said he was located.

Read said around 2 p.m. that Cole was found near Hall-Dale High School in Vaughan Woods, but was not available for further comment.

A person reportedly spotted Cole at about 1 p.m., and a dog team located him a few minutes later, healthy but hungry.

He was reportedly last seen at 8 p.m. Monday and it is unknown what time he disappeared from a property in the area of Maine Avenue. A press release from Read around 1 p.m. said the sheriff’s office deployed “a K-9 and several patrol deputies in the area to attempt a search with no success.”

Earlier Tuesday, Read said Maine Marine Patrol were assisting with the search, using boats and planes around the Kennebec River near Maine Avenue. Planes were seen circling an area around Maine Avenue around 11 a.m.

