Justin Cole, 13, is escorted to a vehicle Tuesday to be reunited with his family after being discovered by a Maine Search and Rescue dog team just beyond Hall-Dale High School in Vaughan Woods in Farmingdale. The 13-year-old’s disappearance, reported at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, from his Farmingdale home warranted a search on the water, in the air and on foot by the Marine Patrol, Game Wardens and Kennebec County Sheriff’s deputies. A person reported spotting Cole just after 1 p.m. and the dog team located him, healthy but hungry, a few minutes later, police said. The Maine Search and Rescue is a volunteer organization that assists in searches across Maine. Andy Molloy/Kennebec Journal

FARMINGDALE — Kennebec County Sheriff’s deputies located a 13-year-old boy Tuesday afternoon after he was reported missing early in the morning.

Lt. Chris Read said Justin Cole, a 13-year-old with autism who is unable to care for himself, was reported missing around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post that Cole was reported missing after “his caregiver went to check on him.” In a later post posted at 1:44 p.m., the sheriff’s office said he was located.

Read said around 2 p.m. that Cole was found near Hall-Dale High School in Vaughan Woods, but was not available for further comment.

A person reportedly spotted Cole at about 1 p.m., and a dog team located him a few minutes later, healthy but hungry.

He was reportedly last seen at 8 p.m. Monday and it is unknown what time he disappeared from a property in the area of Maine Avenue. A press release from Read around 1 p.m. said the sheriff’s office deployed “a K-9 and several patrol deputies in the area to attempt a search with no success.”

Marine Patrol officers discuss the search for Justin Cole, 13, on the Kennebec River on Tuesday in Gardiner. Wardens, deputies and the Marine Patrol were searching on foot, by boat and from the air for the Farmingdale teen, who was reported missing at 4:30 a.m. Andy Molloy/Kennebec Journal

Earlier Tuesday, Read said Maine Marine Patrol were assisting with the search, using boats and planes around the Kennebec River near Maine Avenue. Planes were seen circling an area around Maine Avenue around 11 a.m.

