Blood donors to be checked

for COVID-19 antibodies

Beginning June 15 and for a limited time, the American Red Cross is testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies, providing donors insight into whether they have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Summit Community Church, 53 County Road (routes 22 and 114 overlap), is hosting a blood donation drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 20.

Antibody testing will indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced coronavirus antibodies, regardless of whether they developed symptoms. Donations will be tested using samples pulled at the time of donation and sent to a testing laboratory where they will also undergo routine infectious disease testing. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity.

Antibody test results will be available within seven to 10 days through the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. The test has been authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask. Appointments can be made by downloading the free Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

All those who donate through the end of June will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email.

Flag retirement service delayed

The flag retirement service and ceremony that had been scheduled for last week has been rescheduled for Veterans Day, Nov. 11, according to the Gorham Police Department.

The June 12 event was canceled because of coronavirus concerns.

The ceremony is now set for 11 a.m. a the Gorham Public Works Department on Huston Road.

“We are still taking in flags at the Police Department during normal business hours,” the department said in a Facebook posting.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported June 11 that the U.S. public debt was $ 26,062,666,877,228.16.

