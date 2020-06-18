Library offers curbside service

Walker Memorial Library is offering contact free curbside pickup service for library materials. Patrons may request materials through the online catalog or by phone, but are only able to request items owned by Walker Memorial Library.

Patrons can place a hold via minerva.maine.edu or by calling 854-0630 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Patrons will receive a notification when their material is available. After receiving notification, patrons can come to the library for contactless pickup between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When arriving for pickup, call the number on the signs in the parking lot. Staff will place the item on a table near the book drop. Patrons can retrieve the items after staff has returned to the building.

Returns must be made in the book drop.

Walker Memorial Library remains closed to the public but does expect a gradual return to broader services.

To receive the latest news regarding the status of services, visit walkerlibrary.org.

