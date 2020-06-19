COLUMBIA, S.C. — On the same day the state of South Carolina announced its highest number of coronavirus cases yet with 1,081, Clemson revealed that 25 additional people in its athletic department have tested positive for COVID-19.

Clemson athletics student-athletes and staff have completed 315 tests for the coronavirus this month, and 28 of those have come back positive. The school announced 25 new cases Friday after three were announced last week in an initial report.

The number includes 23 football players, two members of Clemson’s football staff and three student-athletes from other sports, according to a school spokesperson.

Clemson originally administered 169 tests to its student-athletes and staff, with three of those coming back positive. The additional tests were done because anyone displaying symptoms is tested, and known contacts are also tested.

The release from the school came five days after a peaceful protest was held in downtown Clemson with several football players organizing the event. It is estimated that 3,000 people attended the gathering.

The majority of the cases are asymptomatic and none have required hospitalization, according to the school. Players who are healthy and have not tested positive or had known contact are continuing to participate in workouts, a school spokesperson said.

Clemson football and men’s and women’s basketball athletes reported back to campus at the start of June. They underwent a period of social and physical distancing for seven days prior to arriving on campus and for seven additional days once they arrived in the Clemson area.

Volleyball and men’s and women’s soccer student-athletes started arriving on campus this week and some coaches were permitted back in their offices this week.

Clemson University is currently in Phase I of its three-phase return to campus. The athletics department is also in Phase I. There is currently no set date for moving into Phase II.

