KENNEBUNKPORT – Suzanne Hall, 86, of Washington Court, Kennebunkport, passed away peacefully June 14, 2020 at Gosnell Center in Scarborough, with family at her bedside. Sue was the daughter of John Milton Brown and Myrtle Eileen Marshall, born July 31, 1933 in Montreal. Suzanne leaves behind her husband of 64 years, David Spencer Hall; daughter Susan Melissa Hall Wentworth of Kennebunkport and son Douglas Milton Hall of Intervale, N.H. Sue is predeceased by son David Spencer Hall, Jr. and daughter Diana Madeleine Hall, both of whom she looked forward to meeting again. Sue took great pride and joy in her four grandchildren, Katherine and Olivia Wentworth and Luke and Colby Hall. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews in the US and Canada.Sue fondly remembers days with her father, joining him on hunting and salmon fishing trips in Canada. Later, with her father, it would be the lessons of golf. When not in the woods, she shared fun stories about school: Roslyn Elementary in Westmount, then on to Trafalgar School for Girls and McGill University in Montreal. Summers were spent in Kennebunk, where the Brown family met the Hall family.Sue had many hobbies including gardening, reading, tennis, golf, knitting and needlework, the latter of which led her to an entrepreneurship as owner and operator of Canoe Stitch in Kennebunkport for many years. She enjoyed participating in charitable events, member and former President of Zonta, an active member for many years at South Congregational Church in Kennebunkport, Edgecomb Tennis Club, Arundel Yacht Club, Southern Maine Women’s Golf Association and member and Honorary Member of Webhannet Golf Club at Kennebunk Beach. Fondest memories were at Kennebunk Beach where her children followed her lead in sports, supporting them with her not-so-quiet cheers and that darned cowbell! She will be remembered for her love of family and friends, her fun spirit and infectious laugh. Probably, Sue’s greatest passion was golf and she was an accomplished golfer, having won several club ladies championships at Webhannet, her memorable hole-in-one, two tournaments with President George Bush, winters playing at The Villages in Florida and rounds of golf at St. Andrews in Scotland, which led her to visit her ancestors’ burial sites in Aberdeen. “I’d rather be golfing” was her motto.There will be a private memorial service and interment at Hope Cemetery for Sue.To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Sue’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.comArrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME. http://www.bibbermemorial.com In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Southern Maine in Sue’s memory, whose kind, helpful and professional staff enabled her to remain in the comfort of her home until the day she left us: 180 US Route One #1 Scarborough, ME 04074

