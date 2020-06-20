Two people suffered minor injuries in a three-car accident on Route 302 in Windham on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The accident occurred at about 12:25 p.m. at Red Hawk Drive, about 2-1/2 miles from the Raymond town line, and caused a significant traffic delay. It began when the trailing car hit the second car from behind, forcing that car to hit the lead car from behind.

According to Windham police, two ambulances responded and one person was transported to a local hospital with neck pain. A total of three people were involved in the accident.

