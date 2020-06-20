Two people suffered minor injuries in a three-car accident on Route 302 in Windham on Saturday afternoon, police said.
The accident occurred at about 12:25 p.m. at Red Hawk Drive, about 2-1/2 miles from the Raymond town line, and caused a significant traffic delay. It began when the trailing car hit the second car from behind, forcing that car to hit the lead car from behind.
According to Windham police, two ambulances responded and one person was transported to a local hospital with neck pain. A total of three people were involved in the accident.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
Baseball fights to return, but why even try?
-
Nation & World
Six members of Trump advance team test positive before Tulsa rally
-
Nation & World
Pandemic becomes a patchwork of small successes and setbacks
-
Nation & World
Barr: Trump has fired top federal prosecutor in Manhattan
-
Nation & World
Florida sets new daily record with 4,049 coronavirus cases as death toll rises by 40