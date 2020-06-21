Many things can be true at once. COVID-19 should be taken seriously, but we should take every action possible to support the careful reopening of our country. The president was not always consistent in his remarks regarding coronavirus, but he allowed the federal government to marshal every available resource while maintaining the constitutional balance of federalism.

George Floyd’s death is an evil tragedy, but cops, as a rule, care for their communities. America’s past and present are marred with failings, but it is the world’s best and greatest hope for enduring freedom. Protesting against injustice is admirable, but destroying your neighbors’ lives is not. The president’s callous Twitter statements hurt us in our country’s raw moment, but ultimately he wants to make the country a better place.

It is a national tragedy how all issues now are wedge issues. We divide into camps the moment a national story occurs. It’s impossible to have a nuanced view of good and evil, good policy and bad policy, uniting rhetoric and necessary rhetoric. May we remember the people we live, work and play with are our fellow countrymen whose fates as Americans are tied to our own.

James Rudolph

Bowdoin

