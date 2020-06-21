Re: “Another View: Press Herald to Trump supporters – go to hell,” by Charles M. Todorich (June 14):

I refer Mr. Todorich to former Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, who recently wrote, “Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people – does not even pretend to try. Instead, he tries to divide us. We are witnessing the consequences of three years of this deliberate effort. We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership.”

I presume that Mr. Todorich and his eighth-grade teacher friend think they’re smarter than the retired general, too. Mr. Todorich can keep his money. Most of us agree with columnist Bill Nemitz!

Chrystena Hahn

Falmouth

