LIMERICK – Herbert William “Bill” Stitson Sr. passed away on June 20, 2020 after a period of declining health. The full obituary and online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.comVisiting hours will be held on Friday July 10 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Poitras, Neal and York Funeral Home, 71 Maple St., Cornish. At 7 p.m. Masonic Funeral Honors will be performed. A service amongst Bill’s family will be held on Saturday July 11 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Highland Annex Cemetery in Limerick. On both days, please be mindful of reopening restrictions and distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to theLimerick Fire and Rescue Department55 Washington St.Limerick, ME 04048

