LEBANON – Philip Meredith Flint Sr., 88, of Lebanon, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving wife and family on June 13, 2020, following a long battle with cancer. He was born in Buxton on June 10, 1932 to Alphonso and Madelene Hamilton Flint.He graduated from Sanford High School in 1949 and was drafted into the Army in November of 1952, completing his service in November of 1954 with the rank of corporal. Phil had numerous jobs at first, but his true talent lie in the automotive field. He worked at Jones Lincoln Mercury, Pike’s Auto Body and finally at Wescott Ford all in Sanford. While at Wescott’s he began to do auto repair work nights and weekends at his home. In 1975 Phil left Wescott Ford and opened Flint’s Garage in North Shapleigh. He moved to Lebanon in 1977 and has been there ever since doing auto repair and towing but specializing in custom exhaust work. Customers came from all over New England and even New York to have him work on their vehicles. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Maxine “Penney” Flint; son, Philip “Pete” M. Flint Jr., of Newfield; daughters, Kendra Flint and husband, Dave Watson of Springvale and Dana McGlincey and husband, Brian of Acton; stepsons, Michael Lord and wife, Kate of North Berwick and Donald Lord and partner, Vicki Kearney of Fort Fairfield, stepdaughters, Hazel McGlincey and husband, Richard of West Newfield, Tammy Franklin of Darien, Ga., and Susan Welch and husband, Dana of Lebanon; sisters, Patricia Bourgoine of Lebanon and Sharon Sprague of Sanford; sister-in-law Hazel York and husband Gordon of Sanford and brother-in-law Thomas Penney of Shapleigh; 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to the Cornerstone Visiting Nurse and Hospice for their excellent and loving care during this difficult time.Interment at Springvale Veteran’s Cemetery will be at a later date.A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 27, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Flint residence, 964 Carl Broggi Highway, Lebanon. To honor his passion for antique cars, those who wish to are encouraged to bring them. The Autumn Green Funeral Home is respectfully handling the arrangements.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: Cornerstone VNA 178 Farmington Rd.Rochester, NH 03867Or Animal Welfare SocietyP.O. Box 43West Kennebunk, ME 04094

