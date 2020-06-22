The Brick Store Museum announced the opening of its newest exhibition, Perspectives: 2020, its bicentennial art and history show, on July 1, when the museum itself reopens to the public. The exhibit features over 50 local artists and museum artifacts, that illustrate the many layers of the community. As a special twist, most of the modern works in the show are for sale by the artists (though they have to remain in the exhibit until it closes). The museum will run through December.

A Member’s Preview of the exhibition is planned for Tuesday, June 30, and offers both in-person and digital options. Members can Zoom in at 5:30 p.m. for a virtual walk-through and tour; while those visiting in-person can register for free one-hour time slots to visit the museum at limited capacity. Anyone can join as a member by visiting the museum’s website at www.brickstoremuseum.org.

Register in advance to reserve a spot via the museum’s website. Looking to visit in person? Limited tickets, first-come, first-serve, will be available to members for one-hour time slots beginning at 3 p.m. through 8 p.m. that evening. Additional times may be added if needed.

The museum’s Main Street neighbor, 50 Local (www.localkennebunk.com), is helping to celebrate the opening. They have created the Brick Store Museum Exhibition Cocktail especially for the event, and diners can order it (or any drink) in advance of the event on their website and pick it up curbside. 50 Local is donating a portion of proceeds from any appetizers that museum supporters order during the evening. Patrons can help a local businesses and order dinner to enjoy while livestreaming the exhibition opening at home. Or, if visiting the preview in person, stop by for drink and a meal before or after the ticketed time at the museum.

Library receives grant for diverse picture books

Kennebunk Free Library announced that it is the recipient of a new grant. The funds received will go toward purchasing diverse picture books for the library’s children’s collection. The grant is sponsored by Diverse BookFinder, Bates College, Maine Humanities Council and the Brooks Foundation. Diverse BookFinder is a resource that provides information on BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) representation in picture books by offering a database that identifies diverse picture books.

They also use a Collection Analysis Tool that allows libraries to upload the titles in their picture book collection and provides data regarding not just who is represented but how. KFL has utilized this tool several times and has used the information to guide collection development.

With these funds, Kennebunk Free Library has focused on adding new and classic picture books by Black authors and illustrators. The library has ordered “Antiracist Baby” by Ibram X. Kendi and “I Am Enough” by Grace Byers. The library was also given the opportunity to expand upon its collection of works by and about Indigenous peoples and did so by purchasing titles written by Joseph Bruchac and Tim Tingle, among others. The books will arrive throughout the coming months. The library will use these titles in upcoming programming, including a Zoom story time celebrating stories by Black creators.

Class of 2020 full of Eagle Scouts

Eight Eagle Scouts from Troop 304 in Kennebunk graduated June 7 from Kennebunk High School. Two of the candidates are awaiting their Eagle Scout ceremonies because of COVID-19. The Eagle Scouts are Robbie Sanders, Tim Burgess, Everett Beals (candidate) Nick Burgess, Nate Emmons, Max Stevens (candidate) Ryan Connors and Henry Kindler.

Due to social distancing, Beals just finished his community service project Saturday, June 13. He led a crew of about 20 (mostly scouts) in building a bridge on a trail at the Alewive Woods Preserve. He was helped by his grandfather Ellis Beals, an Eagle Scout from the 1950s. Everett Beals will attend Clark University in the fall.

Kennebunk’s Troop 304 can be found on social media and is led by Dr. Don Burgess.

