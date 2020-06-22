Anne M. Carney, Democratic candidate for Senate District 29, should be recognized for her remarkable work on the new oil terminal clean-up and financial responsibility law.
As Chairs of the Environment Committee, we were impressed with the legislative skill of Rep. Carney. She understood the technical and legal issues, and worked meticulously to resolve the issues raised in opposition while accomplishing the goals of the bill.
Carney ensured legislators understood the bill, and it passed the House and Senate with bipartisan support. Then, as emergency steps to address the pandemic were underway, Carney made sure the covernor’s office was alert to the significance of the measure, signed on March 26.
We are pleased Carney is running for the Maine Senate to serve South Portland, Cape Elizabeth and Scarborough.
Sen. Brownie Carson, Harpswell
Rep. Ralph Tucker, Brunswick
Co-Chairs of the Maine Legislature’s Joint Committee on Environment and Natural Resources
