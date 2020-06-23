GOODWINS MILLS – Lillian Barbara Monroe, 87 passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home in Topsham on June 20, 2020. She was born in Biddeford on November 5, 1932, the daughter of Isaac and Edith Rumery Hussey. She was educated in local schools and graduated from Biddeford High School. She worked in the Pepperill Mills. She enjoyed sewing, reading, gardening, and camping, but mostly loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She had a big heart, her home was always open to family and friends. Visits could be short or long, she never said no. Holidays brought family in for her pies and laughter. Lillian was generous in her heart and forgiving. Her sense of humor and perseverance got her through life’s many challenges and because of these traits, we are all better having her in our lives. Her smile and positive attitude were contagious and lit up the room. She was predeceased by her husband Robert Monroe in 2006, a son James Monroe in 2009, brothers Melvin, Arthur and Charles and a sister Jane. Lillian is survived by a son Steven Monroe and his wife Linda, daughters Lori Cloutier and her husband Chris, and Barbara Laverriere and her husband Guy, her brothers Melvin Hussey, Kenneth Hussey, Carl Hussey, Arthur Hussey, Charles Hussey, Roy Hussey, Richard Hussey, and Philip Hussey and sisters Laura Randall, Lois Stillings, Maryanne Anderson, and Jane Allen, 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.A graveside service will be held on Sunday June 28, 2020, at 1 p.m., at the at the Goodwins Mills Village Cemetery in Lyman, where she will be laid to rest beside her husband and son. Pastor Ed Bove will officiate. Dennett Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main Street, Saco, is entrusted with her arrangements.Memorial donations may be made in Lillian’s memory to the Community Library10 John StreetLyman, ME 04002or to theGoodwins MillsFire-Rescue481 Goodwins Mills Road #7524Lyman, ME 04002

