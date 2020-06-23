ALFRED – Marilyn E. (Keene) Hubbard, 81, of Alfred, formerly of Wells, Maine, passed away peacefully June 18, 2020, after a period of failing health.Marilyn was born April 2, 1939, in Livermore, Maine, the daughter of George and Ida (Putnam) Keene; graduating from Livermore Falls High School. Later in life, Marilyn pursued her passion for caring for others and obtained her CNA license, she worked at various nursing homes before retiring after 18 years from York Hospital.Marilyn was a devoted mother, she treasured her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. She took great pride in everything she did, but her family was her world and her presence will be deeply missed but never forgotten.She was predeceased by her husband, Donald Hubbard, the love of her life; two brothers, Kenneth Strout and Vernon (Lucky) Keene. Surviving are her daughter, AlvaLee Rankin and husband John of Shapleigh, Maine; three sons, Jared Young and his girlfriend, Heidi Giroux of Wales, Maine; Regan Young of Winterport, Maine; and Orin Young and wife Chrissy of North New Portland, Maine; brother, Al Keene and wife Dianne of Carrabassett Valley; sister-in-law, Olive Hayes of Wells, Maine; 13 grandchildren, Brian, Carl, Victoria, Michael, Chris, Elizabeth, Brett, Joe and Hannah Young, Joshua Hayes and Jessica Naughton, Wyatt and Annie Giroux; and 13 great-grandchildren.The family would like to thank her best friend, Donna Willerson of Wells, for the countless hours she spent with their mother and to her extended family at the Pinnacle in Sanford, Maine, for the loving care they provided.At her request, there will be no services. Interment with her husband, Donald will be at a later date in the family cemetery lot in Buckfield, Maine. Arrangements are entrusted to the Johnson Funeral Home, North Berwick, Maine. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.JohnsonFuneralHomeME.com.

Guest Book