The towns of Windham and Raymond have approved a $50.8 million budget for the upcoming school year and a minor capital bond question to go before voters on July 14.

The $50,782,997 budget is $2.2 million more than the current year’s budget for a 4.61% increase.

Residents will also be voting to approve the $626,443 adult education budget, as well as to move $400,000 in unspent balances to the school capital reserve fund.

The final question on the referendum ballot is on a zero-interest loan from the Maine Department of Education. The $2.6 million loan from the School Revolving Renovation Fund Program will fund health and safety compliance renovations at five RSU 14 schools, as well as district-wide improvements. The loan forgiveness program means the district will only have to repay up to 59.8% of the loan, or about $1.55 million.

The projected local contribution from both towns, which includes contributions to the adult education program, totals $33.89 million. Raymond’s expected contribution is $10,730,753, approximately a 3% increase from last year. Windham’s contribution is $23,154,451, or about a 4.9% increase.

