After reopening to the public June 10 following the COVID-19 shutdown, the Maine State Museum in Augusta closed again Saturday as a result of a lack of air conditioning and rising temperatures, according to its website.
“There have been some problems that have materialized since we opened concerning the air conditioning in our spaces,” Deputy Museum Director Sheila McDonald said.
The museum closed Saturday with the intent to fix the air conditioning problem and reopen Tuesday, but it quickly became clear the repairs needed were more expensive than the staff had anticipated and will require more time to resolve, McDonald said.
McDonald hopes the museum will be ready to reopen within the next few weeks.
“With great regret we felt it was best to close to visitors at this time,” she said. “It’s just too uncomfortable in the gallery for visitors, that’s the only concern.”
