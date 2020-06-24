As we work through these uncertain times, we must consider our many choices as we vote. I will support candidates who have demonstrated leadership, empathy and concern for the world out outside their own.

Anne Carney is my choice for Maine state senator for District 29. More than plans for Maine’s future, Anne has a solid record of work and advocacy. She has a long history of volunteer work with Pine Tree Legal; she has extensive volunteer experience with environmental organizations; she had one of the most productive terms in the Maine House of Representatives. Anne sponsored successful bills on providing affordable health care for children; protecting pregnant workers, and banning foam food containers, a first-in-the nation law.

Anyone who knows Anne will attest that she is, in her own words, “a workhorse.” Anne Carney is a shining example of Maine values. Vote for Anne in the Democratic primary July 14.

Meg Baxter

Cape Elizabeth

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: